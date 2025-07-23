Farmers National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.9…

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.9 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Canfield, Ohio, said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $69.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47 million, which topped Street forecasts.

