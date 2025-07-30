F5: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $189.9 million.…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $189.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $3.25. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $4.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.49 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $780.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $753.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.87 to $3.99.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $780 million to $800 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

