Extreme Couponing 101: How to Get Free Money at the Grocery Store

As you browse the grocery store aisles, you’ve likely noticed that almost everything is more expensive than it was a few years ago.

Food prices only increased by 2.9% between May 2024 and 2025, but Americans are still feeling the effects of the 25% increase that occurred between 2019 and 2023 — 15% more than the normal increase over four years, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

One way to keep more money in your pocket is to take full advantage of coupons.

“Some people look at couponing as a tedious process that won’t save them much more than a few cents on packaged goods. The reality is coupons can help you save on the foods you enjoy and even result in free groceries or free money, as long as you know where to find them and how to use them strategically,” Andrea Woroch, a money-saving expert, said in an email.

How to Get Free Money at the Grocery Store With Coupons

Extreme couponing means going beyond the normal coupon clip here and there. Instead, you learn about the couponing system and how to use it to your full advantage.

Here are five tips to get you started:

1. Understand Coupon Types

Coupons come in two main types: store coupons and manufacturer coupons. Retailers issue store coupons for use in their stores.

On the other hand, manufacturers issue coupons for their products, which can be redeemed wherever the products are sold.

For example, Walgreens may issue a store coupon to use at Walgreens locations, while Colgate could issue a manufacturer’s coupon to use at any store that sells Colgate products.

To maximize your savings, Woroch recommended stacking both coupon types on top of sale items.

2. Find Coupons

When it comes to finding coupons, there are many places you can look, including:

— Coupon aggregators: Various apps and websites curate and share coupons, such as Coupons.com, The Krazy Coupon Lady and Coupon Cabin.

— Newspapers: Local newspapers often feature coupons, especially in the Sunday editions.

— Mail: Grocery stores mail out advertisements that include collections of coupons.

— Grocery store receipts: Grocery store receipts may include coupons.

— Grocery store websites and apps: Grocery store apps and websites often feature weekly ads and circulars that include a collection of coupons.

— Newsletters: Grocery stores and manufacturers may have email newsletters that include coupons.

— Grocery stores: You can find printed coupon handouts at some grocery stores, often located near entrances and checkout stations.

— Manufacturer websites: If you’re looking to save on a particular item, you can visit the manufacturer’s website to see if coupons are available.

— Join loyalty programs: Some grocery stores offer special discounts if you join their loyalty programs, such as Target Circle.

— Products: Products may come with coupons printed on the packaging, which can help you save on your next purchase.

— Local coupon books: Many cities have local coupon books that include coupons for grocery stores, like those from Valpak.

“Most savings circulars come out a few days beforehand, so you can see what is on sale at which store and then find coupons to save more. I can usually save about 50% on these items,” Adam Schwartz, CEO of CouponSurfer, said in an email.

“Also, check with the store to see if they offer special discounts. Some grocery stores give percent-off discounts once a week for seniors or military members,” he added.

Also, note that coupons for certain items tend to come out at certain times.

“Coupons operate on a predictable schedule, much like a calendar. This isn’t a passing trend, but a fundamental aspect of a couponer’s strategy,” Laurie Hise, founder of Passionate Penny Pincher, said in an email. She shared the following schedule:

— January-February: Healthy food, vitamins, cleaning products (resolutions season)

— March-May: Baking items, ham, candy (spring holidays like Easter)

— June-July: Condiments, soda, grilling items (BBQ time)

— August-September: Lunchbox snacks, granola bars (back to school)

— October-December: Canned goods, broth, stuffing, baking supplies (fall and winter holidays)

3. Check Store Policies

As you plan your coupon strategy, check the retailers’ coupon policies. You don’t want to waste time collecting coupons and shopping for items only to find that the store won’t accept your coupons when you try to check out.

Stores often have policies around various aspects of couponing, such as how many identical coupons you can use per day, if competitor’s coupons are accepted, if you can earn a credit and if you can stack coupons.

“Get really familiar with the different stores’ coupon policies. Some places allow competitor coupons or might even let you use an expired one if you’re nice and know your stuff,” Hise said.

It can be helpful to create a store policy page in a notebook and record the coupon policies of the different stores you frequent.

4. Strategize and Organize Coupons

Extreme couponing requires time, effort and strategic thinking. You’ll need to review your shopping list and see where you can get the best deal on each item.

“I have three stores near me, each of them has better prices on some items. The trick is to buy enough so you can rotate stores each week so you don’t spend extra time and gas or electricity going to all three stores every week,” Schwartz said.

He said he typically saves about $10 to $20 on groceries each week. “Many stores offer the same digital coupons, but going to different stores, you’re able to use the same coupons multiple times,” he said.

You can also get strategic and save coupons until items go on sale. “Too many people clip coupons for whatever they happen to need that week and ditch the rest. However, it’s rare for a product to happen to be on sale the week the coupon comes out,” wrote Rachel Fox, vice president of sales and partnerships at the financial wellness platform Sunny Day Fund, in an email.

She recommended creating a system where you compare the store sales with your inventory of coupons each week to find the best deals.

“For example, say a product usually sells for $3.25, you’ve got a coupon for a dollar off — you can use it at any store and the price will come down to $2.25. However, I’d recommend saving that coupon until that item goes on sale, say for 2 for $4, at a store that has a coupon doubling policy. If that store doubles dollar coupons, you can now get that item for free,” Fox said.

She adds that the magic comes in when you have multiple copies of a coupon in a situation like this, allowing you to obtain various items for free.

Once you find the best deals, plan shopping lists for each store and organize your coupons accordingly. As you do, be sure to read the fine print on each coupon so you understand how it works and when it expires.

“I prefer getting a three-ring binder with clear sleeves made for business cards or other sizes, where you can put coupons in those sleeves that are easily visible. I like to section off each category with tabs,” Fox said.

5. Shop and Save

The final step is to shop and save on your grocery costs. Head to the grocery stores, shop for the items on your list and present the coupons when you check out.

“When it comes to relationships, loyalty is great, but not so much for grocery shopping! The real trick to saving money is knowing what each store does best and using that to your benefit,” Hise said.

For example, Hise said traditional grocery stores like Publix, Kroger and Albertsons are your best bet for coupon stacking as they often allow you to combine manufacturer, store and digital coupons. On the other hand, club stores like Costco and Sam’s Club excel in pricing for bulk purchases but generally only honor store-specific coupons.

In time, you’ll learn which stores are more coupon-friendly and which aren’t. You may want to test the waters with a smaller number of coupons initially and then scale up.

“Just like mowing your lawn, you either take the time to do it or pay someone else. This is the same concept with couponing, you’re swapping time for money. So, if you don’t have time to organize and sort and strategize, it will cost more money. But if you do have some time to invest here, it will lead you to a fun treasure hunt in your own neighborhood,” Fox said.

What Not to Do

Coupons can help you save, but may also work against you in some situations.

“Don’t assume the coupon is going to get you the best price on a particular grocery item. It’s still important to compare prices and the per-unit cost to see which brand offers the best value. In some cases, you’re still going to get a better deal on the store brand than a name brand, even with a coupon,” Woroch said.

Also, ensure that a coupon isn’t luring you into buying things you don’t need. Focus on using coupons that will reduce the cost of items you normally buy.

“Many stores will advertise a few items each week that they actually lose money on. They are hoping this will entice you into the store so you purchase other items with high profit margins. Having a shopping list will help you stay within your budget,” Schwartz said.

In some situations, it may make sense to take advantage of a deal to stock up on an item you normally buy. However, make sure you have space to store it and that you’ll be able to use it all before it goes bad.

Other Ways to Save on Groceries

While not coupons per se, many apps offer similar kinds of savings. For example, Ibotta offers cash back on a wide range of items at many grocery stores. You simply select the offers you want, shop, submit the receipt and get cash back within 72 hours.

Coupon Cabin is another good one. In addition to in-store coupons, it offers free delivery or pickup options for online grocery orders along with order discounts. “For example, you can get $20 off $75 with free delivery at Vons, $10 off $100 at Stop and Shop and $30 off $75 when you select Drive Up and Go orders,” Woroch said.

The site also offers cash back on orders, which can add up fast when spending hundreds of dollars on groceries. “You can apply your cash back toward future grocery purchases … that’s like free money at the grocery store,” she added.

Cut Down Your Grocery Bill with Strategic Couponing

While trips to the grocery store are still leaving many Americans with sticker shock, taking full advantage of coupons, cash back and other promotions can help you keep more money in your pocket. While extreme couponing can seem overwhelming at first, you can dial in your strategy with a bit of persistence.

“It can take up to three months to solidify a strong and effective couponing routine. You will learn what is best for you through trial and error at the register. Once you establish your preferred stores and systems, it’s effortless with significant savings,” Hise said.

Extreme Couponing 101: How to Get Free Money at the Grocery Store

Update 07/11/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.