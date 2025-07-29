Live Radio
Expro Group Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 29, 2025, 7:17 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Tuesday reported profit of $18 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $422.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPRO

