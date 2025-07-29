Expand Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $968 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $968 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $4.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.10 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $3.69 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.02 billion, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

