EXp World Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — EXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellingham, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPI

