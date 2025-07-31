Exelon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $391 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $391 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 39 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $5.43 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.53 billion.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.64 to $2.74 per share.

