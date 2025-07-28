Exelixis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $184.8 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 75 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $568.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $578.9 million.

Exelixis expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion.

