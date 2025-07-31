Eversource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $352.7 million. On…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $352.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 96 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period.

Eversource expects full-year earnings to be $4.67 to $4.82 per share.

