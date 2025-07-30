Everest Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $680…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $680 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $16.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $17.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $15.14 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $4.49 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.

