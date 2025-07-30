Evercore: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $97.2 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $97.2 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $2.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.42 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $838 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $838.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.