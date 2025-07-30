Etsy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.8 million. On…

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $672.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $648 million.

