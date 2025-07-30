Ethan Allen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.3…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $160.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.6 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $614.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETD

