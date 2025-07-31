Essential Utilities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $107.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 38 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $514.9 million in the period.

Essential Utilities expects full-year earnings to be $2.07 to $2.11 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTRG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.