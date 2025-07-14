Equity Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Monday reported net income of $15.3 million…

The bank, based in Wichita, Kansas, said it had earnings of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $82.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

