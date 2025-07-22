Equifax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $191.3 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Equifax expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.87 to $1.97.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Equifax expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.33 to $7.63 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.