Envista: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $26.4 million.

The Brea, California-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $682.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $641.5 million.

Envista expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.15 per share.

