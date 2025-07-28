Enterprise Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $1.44 billion. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $1.44 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $11.36 billion in the period.

