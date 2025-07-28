Enterprise Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $51.4…

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $51.4 million.

The Clayton, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $239.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $173.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

