Entergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $472 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Orleans-based company said it had net income of $1.05.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.22 billion.

Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.95 per share.

