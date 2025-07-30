Entegris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $52.8 million. On…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $52.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $792.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 68 cents to 75 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $780 million to $820 million for the fiscal third quarter.

