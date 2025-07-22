Enphase Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $37.1 million.…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $37.1 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The solar technology company posted revenue of $363.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $356.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Enphase Energy said it expects revenue in the range of $330 million to $370 million.

