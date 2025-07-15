Premios Emmy 2025: la lista completa de todos los nominados

Las nominaciones para la 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy, el máximo galardón de la televisión, fueron anunciadas este martes.…

Las nominaciones para la 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy, el máximo galardón de la televisión, fueron anunciadas este martes.

La serie “Severance” de Apple TV+ fue la más exitosa con 27 nominaciones, según la Academia de Televisión.

“The Penguin” de HBO Max le siguió con 24 nominaciones. “The Studio” y “The White Lotus” empataron en tercer lugar con 23 nominaciones cada una.

La lista completa de nominados fue anunciada por la estrella de “Running Point”, Brenda Song, y el actor de “What We Do in the Shadows” Harvey Guillén.

El comediante Nate Bargatze presentará los Emmy, que se transmitirán en vivo el 14 de septiembre por CBS.

-“Andor”

-“The Diplomat”

-“The Last of Us”

-“Paradise”

-“The Pitt”

-“Severance”

-“Slow Horses”

-“The White Lotus”

-“Abbott Elementary”

-“The Bear”

-“Hacks”

-“Nobody Wants This”

-“Only Murders in the Building”

-“Shrinking”

-“The Studio”

-“What We Do in the Shadows”

-“Adolescence”

-“Black Mirror”

-“Dying for Sex”

-“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

-“The Penguin”

-Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

-Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

-Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

-Adam Scott, “Severance”

-Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

-Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

-Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

-Britt Lower, “Severance “

-Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

-Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

-Zach Cherry, “Severance”

-Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

-Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

-James Marsden, “Paradise”

-Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

-Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

-John Turturro, “Severance”

-Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

-Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

-Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

-Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

-Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

-Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

-Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kirstin Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

-Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

-Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

-Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

-Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

-Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

-Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

-Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

-Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

-Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

-Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

-Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

-Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

-Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

-Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

-Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

-Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

-Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

-Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

-Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

-Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

-Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

-Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

-Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

-Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

-Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”

-Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

-Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

-Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”

-Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

-Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

-Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

-Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

-Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

-Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle AndErik Menendez Story”

-Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

-Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

-“The Traitors”

-“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

-“The Amazing Race”

-“Survivor”

-“Top Chef”

-“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

-“The Daily Show”

-“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

