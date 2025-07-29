Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $201 million.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.3 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Electronic Arts expects full-year earnings to be $3.09 to $3.79 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.