Edison International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $398 million.…

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $398 million.

The Rosemead, California-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 97 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The electric power provider posted revenue of $4.54 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.19 billion.

Edison International expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.94 to $6.34 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.