Ecolab: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $524.2…

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $524.2 million.

The Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.89 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $4.03 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.02 to $2.12.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.42 to $7.62 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.