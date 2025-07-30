EBay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $368…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $368 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The e-commerce company posted revenue of $2.73 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, eBay expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.29 to $1.34.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.69 billion to $2.74 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

