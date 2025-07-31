Eastman Chemical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $140 million.…

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $140 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kingsport, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

