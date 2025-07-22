East West Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $310.3 million.

The Pasadena, California-based bank said it had earnings of $2.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $703.3 million, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $699 million.

