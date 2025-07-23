Eagle Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $69.8 million…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $69.8 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had a loss of $2.30 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $157.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $74.2 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.1 million.

