DT Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $107 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The natural gas pipeline operator posted revenue of $309 million in the period.

