Dow Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $835 million in…

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $835 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.18. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The materials science posted revenue of $10.1 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.