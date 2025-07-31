Donnelley Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Thursday reported net income of $36.1…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Thursday reported net income of $36.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $218.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Donnelley Financial said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $175 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DFIN

