Donegal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) on Thursday reported earnings of $16.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 43 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $247.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $245.6 million.

