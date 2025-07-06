Does Google Flights Really Save You Money?

Flying to and from your destination can be an expensive process. No one wants to pay more than is necessary,…

Flying to and from your destination can be an expensive process. No one wants to pay more than is necessary, but identifying the best deal can be a challenging and confusing process.

Additionally, prices fluctuate rapidly and unpredictably. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics May 2025 data, prices for airline tickets fell by 2.7%, after decreasing by 2.8% the previous month. Price fluctuations are not easy to predict, but keeping track of them as they happen can help you save money.

For this reason, Google Flights has become a go-to resource for those who want to travel by air. The incredibly powerful search engine can be your ticket to the cheapest flights with the least amount of legwork. Here’s what you need to know.

How Google Flights Works

Google Flights scours flight inventory for both domestic and international airlines, from the largest airlines in the world to smaller, regional carriers.

“In nerdy terms, Google Flights is a metasearch engine,” says Kyle Potter, editor in chief of Thrifty Traveler, a travel and flight-deal website. “In layman’s terms, it’s a search engine of search engines, pulling in airfare data from dozens, if not hundreds, of different sites.”

As a Google Flights user, you will be able to plug in your departure city and desired destination for specific dates straight into Google’s browser. You will also have the option to select certain filters that will affect the price, including:

— Number of stops

— Desired airlines

— Carry-on and checked bags

— Price range

— Departure and arrival times

— Carbon emissions

— Connecting airports with layovers

— Airline class, such as economy, premium economy, business and first class tickets

Potter appreciates the calendar feature, which clearly highlights the cheapest flying dates for the month in green, as well as the pop-up alerts that notify users if shifting flights by a day or two can save even more money.

“Google lets you set price alerts to get emails when prices change significantly — the perfect heads-up when it’s time to book if prices drop or to rebook to save even more,” he adds.

Such features make Google Flights appealing to both occasional travelers and frequent fliers.

“I like Google Flights because I can do a calendar search for flights in real time,” says Anthony Berklich, travel advisor and founder of Inspired Citizen, a luxury travel and lifestyle platform.

If you have flexibility, you have a nice overview of what the month looks like and can get a good idea on how much flights will cost. You can also plug in a region, like South America, according to Berklich.

“For example, maybe I wanted to go to Peru, but it will show that flights to Ecuador are cheaper for when I want to go. It makes it easy to make a decision on where to go based on price,” he says.

Where Google Flights Can Fall Short

Google Flights may not display every available flight for your destination. Some international airlines may not show up. For example, a recent search for a flight from Los Angeles to Bangkok on Thai Airways indicates nine departures on that carrier’s website, but it wasn’t presented as an option on Google Flights.

Therefore, if you want to make sure you’re getting the most comprehensive data, cross-checking is recommended, especially if your heart is set on a specific airline.

Google Flights vs. Online Travel Agencies

Like similar flight search engines, such as Hopper and Skyscanner, Google Flights presents a wide range of available flights based on the parameters you provide. Once you have selected the flight you want, you will be routed to the airline’s website to complete your booking.

This is a significant difference between Google Flights and an online travel agency (OTA) such as Travelocity, Expedia or Orbitz. With these companies you will make the arrangements through their third-party service.

With an OTA, there is potential for a lower fare when that company has a partnership or special arrangement with an airline. For this reason it can be worthwhile to check those sites as well. Compare the fare displayed on Google Flights to the one advertised on the OTA. If the fare for the same or similar flight is less, the savings can be compelling.

Although it’s possible to find cheaper flights on OTAs, Potter offers a warning: “Those extra few bucks come at a cost,” he says.

“You’re introducing a middleman into your reservation. If something goes wrong, you need to contact whichever site you booked with — and some have atrocious customer service — which then needs to contact the airline,” he adds.

Google Flights vs. Credit Card Travel Portals

Another way to secure low fares on flights is to go through your credit card company’s portal for travel rewards credit cards, such as Capital One Travel, Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Travel.

You may still want to check Google Flights before that, though. Use the search engine to find the flight you want, then return to the credit card travel portal to compare prices.

“With a handful of exceptions, the pricing you see via Google Flights will be exactly what you’ll find through the likes of Chase or Amex,” Potter says.

Booking flights through the portal has a notable advantage: You can redeem any rewards you’ve accumulated with the credit card to pay for the flight.

And if you want to build rewards, many travel cards offer elevated earning potential when you book your reservations through the portal.

Is Google Flights Worth Checking?

When seeking the lowest airfare prices, even a cursory Google Flights search is wise. It’s free, fast and easy. You can stay informed about price fluctuations by simply opening your browser and searching on Google.

“I use Google Flights all the time, so my tip is to constantly clear your browser’s cookies and use different devices to search,” Berklich says.

“They use algorithms to bump up specific flights that may be more expensive. It pays to be well-versed in what’s available. Everyone is looking to make money off you, so constantly search for the lowest fare so you can make an informed decision,” he adds.

Potter is especially enthusiastic: “101 times out of 100, travelers should be using Google Flights,” he says.

“We’ve been preaching Google Flights for years, and it feels like it’s really starting to catch on as people around the world get back to their normal travels and then some. No other site is nearly as powerful for helping you find the best deal on a trip,” Potter adds.

