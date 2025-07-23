Live Radio
Doctor Reddy’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2025, 1:55 PM

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Wednesday reported profit of $165 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hyderabad, India-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $997 million in the period.

