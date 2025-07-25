Dime Community: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $29.7…

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $29.7 million.

The Hauppauge, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $179.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $109.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

