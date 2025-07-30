Diana Shipping: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.5 million in…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The shipping company posted revenue of $54.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $51.6 million.

