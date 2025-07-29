Diamond Hill Investment Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) on Tuesday reported net income of…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) on Tuesday reported net income of $15.6 million in its second quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had earnings of $5.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.86 per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $36 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHIL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.