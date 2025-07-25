Darling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $12.7 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $12.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.