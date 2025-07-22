D.R. Horton: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.02 billion.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.90 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $9.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.78 billion.

D.R. Horton expects full-year revenue in the range of $33.7 billion to $34.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.