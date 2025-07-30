CyberArk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $90.8 million…

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $90.8 million in its second quarter.

The Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts posted revenue of $328 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.4 million.

