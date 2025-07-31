CVS Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.02…

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $98.92 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.72 billion.

CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.40 per share.

