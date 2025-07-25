Customers Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $60.9 million.

The West Reading, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.80 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $357.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $206.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CUBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CUBI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.