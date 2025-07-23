CSX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $829 million. On…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $829 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 44 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.57 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.58 billion.

