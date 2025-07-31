CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSW) on Thursday reported earnings of $40.9 million in its fiscal…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSW) on Thursday reported earnings of $40.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.85 per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $263.6 million in the period.

