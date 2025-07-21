Crown: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $181…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $181 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Crown expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.95 to $2.05.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.10 to $7.50 per share.

