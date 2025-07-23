Crown Castle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, said it had funds from operations of $444 million, or $1.02 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $291 million, or 67 cents per share.

The operator of wireless communications towers, based in Houston, posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Crown Castle expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.14 to $4.25 per share.

