Crescent Biopharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONROVIA, Md. (AP) — MONROVIA, Md. (AP) — Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (CBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its second quarter.

The Monrovia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $4.93 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.69 per share.

