Credit Acceptance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $87.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $7.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $8.56 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.84 per share.

The auto financing company posted revenue of $583.8 million in the period.

Credit Acceptance shares have climbed nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $492.32, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

